Woman killed in Nacogdoches crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has died of her injuries after a crash in Nacogdoches Friday.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, they and the Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle major accident Friday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Park St. and Martinsville St.
Police said the investigation revealed that a blue Nissan Versa was on Martinsville St and had attempted to turn east onto Park St. when it was struck by a white Ford F-350 that was traveling west on Park st in the inside lane. The driver of the blue Nissan Versa was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.
The victim has been identified to be Kiana Johnson, 26, from Nacogdoches. Police said there were two back seat passengers in the Nissan Versa, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old that were transported to the hospital and are believed to be in stable condition. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
The NPD Traffic Division responded to the scene to perform an accident reconstruction.
