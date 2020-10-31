From clients to volunteers: 2 East Texas men pay it forward with home renovations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two East Texas men recently had their homes renovated by a non-profit organization, and now they are paying it forward by offering a helping hand.
The Neighborhood Strong organization helps renovate homes for families in Angelina County. Allen Godwin and Alfred Malone both had their homes worked on earlier this year.
“They put a new floor in the living room because I had a bad ceiling. They also put new shingles on and boarding around the house," Godwin said. “They helped me with just general things.”
“It means a lot to me because they came over and did a lot of work on my house that I needed done that I couldn’t afford,” Malone explained.
Both men have transitioned from clients to volunteers. They say it is important to pay it forward.
“It is just easier to help people, especially when you’ve been helped. You see how valuable help is,” Godwin aid.
“For people who helped get their house done, they should pay it forward if they are physically able to and try to help someone else that is unable to do their own house,” Malone said. “That is what I like most about volunteering.”
Malone said they have been working on this project for almost a week, and he has mostly been painting.
This is now Neighborhood Strong’s 25th renovation project of 2020.
“They have contractors coming in, and they fixed the porch. They are getting ready to put some new windows on the house because they are very old,” said Malone.
They are extending a helping hand from a distance by wearing masks while working outside of homes only.
“It is a wonderful organization. I am glad I’m helping,” Godwin said.
The director of Neighborhood Strong said the home they worked on today is the 80th home-renovation project to date.
