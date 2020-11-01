Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is going to be a clear, sunny, and breezy day across East Texas. A weak cold front passed through this morning and brought some cooler and dryer air along with it. We will still warm into the upper 60s today but the breeze you feel will be a cool one. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow will be our coolest day out of the next week with highs in the low to mid 60s and blue skies. Fall like conditions will return on Tuesday and will stick around through next weekend. Each day we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures will be right on average, in the low to mid 70s.