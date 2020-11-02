District of Doom Championship on the line in Red Zone Game of the Week

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It will be the new kid on the block versus one of the District of Doom blue bloods in this week’s Red Zone Game of the Week.
Lindale will travel to Kilgore Friday night with first place in the playoffs on the line. Both teams enter the 9-4A DI title game 7-2 on the year and 5-0 in district. The winner will get the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs. The loser will get the No. 2 seed. Palestine is locked in at the No. 3 seed.
The winner of Henderson and Chapel Hill will be the final playoff team.
According to the Lone Star Football Network, the two schools have only played eight times, with Kilgore leading the series 6-2. The two first played in 1984 and have not played since 2009.
The teams split their previous two meetings in 2008 and 2009.
Kickoff from R.E. St. John Stadium is set for 7:30 pm.
