Election preps include heavy lifting and wait and see on turnout

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Election workers arrive on a crisp Monday morning to pick up their election supplies at the Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex. A few of the dedicated workers let out a wince as they lift the heavy devices.
The night before a big election, a bit of manual labor is added to the duties of election workers.
“Goodness, I’m so glad we came in the truck,” commented election clerk Missy Hooper.
The election clerks and judges can deal with cumbersome election supplies, but as they find out they may not need all those ballots.
“We had so many early voters, I just hope it’s steady and everyone comes in that can vote, comes in,” said Hooper.
Election administrator Todd Stallings expects a moderate turnout.
“Based on past years we have kinda an idea. We have kind of an idea that we think that the county will do about 70% turnout at the end of it. So, based on that we just don’t anticipate long lines.”
The joke around election workers is they better bring a book as they wonder who is left to vote on election day.
“I haven’t seen this kind of election ever when it’s this charged up,” said election clerk Steve Chandler.
This is elections deputy Vicki Wood’s first presidential election to help manage. She’s pleased with early voters. Now she’s encouraging those who have not made it to the polls.
"I hope we have a lot that come out on election day. The numbers are showing that people are really concerned about this election and are getting involved. And that’s a great thing. We’re glad to see that happening, " commented Wood as she set up counting equipment.
It will be put into use starting tomorrow morning when the early and mail ballots are scanned.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.