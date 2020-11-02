First Alert: A spectacular weather day on tap for Election Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With clear skies, dry air, and calm winds in place tonight, we will be feeling the chill in the air once again as overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. I would not be surprised if we had a little patchy frost to start your Election Day on Tuesday.
Election Day is shaping up to be spectacular. Outside of a chilly start, we will warm up nicely during the day thanks to blue skies and abundant sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 70′s with a very light southerly breeze at 5 mph.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape this week, our weather will remain sunny, dry, and pleasant as we will be void of any major storm systems coming this way in the near future.
Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons with a subtle warming trend taking place throughout the week. The onset of a southerly breeze will lead to a moderation in our temperatures, but it will still feel amazing to be outdoors and taking in some vitamin D.
A western storm system may get close enough by late this weekend or early next week to bring back some low-end rain chances, more humidity, and added cloud cover to our region. However, that may not be enough to help put some much-needed rain water on our dry vegetation.
