Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It sure was chill this morning but a nice warm up is expected this afternoon. Temperatures today will make it into the mid to upper 60s and skies will be clear and sunny. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s and a few of our far northern counties could even see some frost. Tomorrow if you are headed out to vote, and you have to wait in line outside, the weather will be perfect! Skies will be clear and sunny, and temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s. The sunset will be around 5:30pm tomorrow so bring a jacket if you are planning on being outdoors later than that. For Wednesday on through the start of next weekend each day we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sunday is the day when thing will start to change. We are expecting a bit more cloud cover and even a few showers late in the day.