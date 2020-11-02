Monday’s Weather: Sunny and nice

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start to the day with some places dropping into the upper 30s this morning. Expect clear skies and light winds today with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunshine will continue all week long with a gradual warming trend. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 70s for Election Day and through midweek. A little breezy at times headed into the weekend, but the quiet weather will continue until the next cold front arrives. That cold front looks to move into East Texas early next week.