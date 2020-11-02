What makes a state swing?

“I wouldn’t say flipping once makes you a swing state. Lots of things can happen. But, the fact, let’s say, if Arizona were to go Democrat this time, this certainly means come 2024, that’s going to be the center a of a lot of campaign activity for both Democrats and Republicans,” said Schultz. “Same thing - if, by chance, Georgia and Texas flipped this election, this is going to set off an incredible amount of political fireworks in four years.”