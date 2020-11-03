City of Lufkin council approves significant changes to curbside recycling program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is modifying how they will operate the curbside recycling program, after cancelling curbside pickup services.
The last day for curbside recycling pick-up is November 25.
Residents still have the option to continue using drop-off locations, such as the solid waste recycling center on the southside at 500 Southpark Drive and at a new drop off location on the northside of Lufkin at public works on Amey street.
Lufkin assistant city manager Jason Arnold says the city has plans in place to accommodate residents.
The city approved allowing private entities to work directly with customers on curbside recycling.
“Anyone who wants to start their own business or maybe add to a current business that they already have here in town, what they will do is they will work with our solid waste department. They will get a permit from them to make sure that they know what they are doing and that the recycling is going to end up where it should be and all those good things,” said Arnold.
Officials say that residents may keep their blue cart as an additional trash cart for $5 a month and it will be collected on your regular trash day with the gray cart.
To participate in two-cart pick up, contact the city of Lufkin’s Solid Waste Department at 936-633-0281.
