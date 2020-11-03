Election Day underway: Nacogdoches County poll workers scan early-voting, mail-in ballots

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Ballots are already being counted across East Texas.
We were on hand earlier today around noon at the Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex to watch the process.
Poll workers were already scanning early voting and mail-in ballots.
At most polling locations, residents had a less than 10-minute wait time to vote.
As of last Friday, which was the last day of early voting, Nacogdoches County had a grand total of 22,633 early voters. This makes up 58.1% of residents in the county, officials say.
