First Alert: More sunshine with a warming trend underway

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds in place again tonight, it will be another chilly night as overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s.
Wednesday will be another sun-filled day as a light southeasterly breeze leads to daytime highs warming up into the upper 70′s.
Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons with a subtle warming trend taking place throughout the week. The onset of a southerly breeze will lead to a moderation in our temperatures, but it will still feel amazing to be outdoors to soak up some of that vitamin D.
We could use some rain, but those prospects are still looking bleak.
A western storm system may get close enough by late this weekend or early next week to bring back some low-end rain chances, more humidity, and added cloud cover to our region. However, that may not be enough to help put some much-needed rain water on our dry vegetation.
This same storm system looks to bring in our next cold front about a week from now, or next Tuesday.
