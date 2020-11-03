Timpson moves towards the top on the Week 11 Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1.Carthage (7-0, 4-0) Last Week: 1 – Carthage cruised last week to a 56-0 win over Madisonville. The Bulldogs will travel to Shepherd on Thursday to take on the Pirates in their final tune up before the playoffs.
2. Timpson – (10-0, 5-0) Last Week: 7 – The Bears picked up their first district title in 16 years with a 63-0 shutout of Joaquin. A Bears victory was not surprising, but the final lopsided outcome was. Now Timpson will prepare for the playoffs next week.
3. Longview (5-1, 2-0) Last Week: 4 – The Lobos won their 25th straight district game this past Friday against Wylie East. Now we will see just how good this Lobo team is when they take on state-ranked No.2 Highland Park this week.
4. Gilmer – (8-1,4-0) Last Week 5 – Gilmer bounced back from a close win over Liberty-Elyau and had a shutout 54-0 win over North Lamar.
5. Jasper (8-1,3-1) Last Week 6 – Jasper picked up a win over Center which will lock the Bulldogs in the No.2 seed heading into the playoffs. This week they will close out the regular season against Madisonville.
6. Mineola (8-1, 5-1) Last Week: 9– The Yellowjackets won their third straight game. Four weeks ago, it looked like they were out of the district title picture but the past two weeks of craziness have propelled them to the top and a win on Friday will give the team the district title.
7. Lindale – (7-2, 5-0) Last Week: 10 – The Lindale Eagles handled business against Palestine Friday and now are just a win away from their first District of Doom championship. They will play Kilgore on Friday, a team they have not met up with since 2009.
8. Mount Vernon – (7-2, 4-2) Last Week: 3 – Mount Vernon lost for the second week in a row and baring anything wild, would have to settle for either second or third in the district. The loss came to Pottsboro which was a game that could have gone either way.
9. Joaquin – (8-1, 4-1) Last Week: 2 – Timpson got the Rams away from their game plan and it showed in the 63-0 shutout loss. Joaquin is off this week as they prepare for the playoffs the following week. If coach Lawson can get his team back on track they could be a tough draw in the playoffs.
10. Hawkins – (9-0, 5-0) Last Week: NR – The Hawks are looking to go undefeated for the first time since 1979. Last week they were pushed to their limit but passed the test in a 33-31 victory over Carlisle. This wee they look to close out the perfect regular season against Overton.
