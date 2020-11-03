Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is Election Day! If you are heading out to VOTE today the weather will be perfect! Skies will be clear and sunny all day long and highs will be very comfortable, in the low to mid 70s. Remember, the sun will go down tonight around 5:30 tonight, and when the sun is down, we will cool off quickly. If you are going out to the polls after work and anticipate waiting outside, bring along a jacket. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s. The rest of the workweek will be clear, sunny, and warm with temperatures reaching the mid 70s each day. Similar conditions will carry over into Saturday as well. Sunday night clouds and spotty showers will move in and continue throughout the day on Monday.