2020 Player of the Week, Week 3: Gladewater’s Tristan Holmes

By Michael Coleman
Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater’s Tristan Holmes is a pretty good QB and now has the Bears unbeaten at 6-0 in district play.

He’s a gamer, how could he not be be, he’s related to Earl Campbell from his father’s side, and former Chicago Bears Coach, now Illinois coach Lovie Smith. So football is in his DNA.

“You know Earl Campbell was an amazing athlete, Coach Levi was a great coach for the Chicago Bears. And just growing up around them and seeing my dad and his brothers play football and my uncles out there playing football with Earl was a good thing to see and great atmosphere and made us fall in love with the game," Holmes said.

Not one to talk about himself but Holmes is setting records, blistering Sabine last week, records that belonged to his coach Johnny Louvier who’s glad to have his record setter on his team.

“A great kid first of all, one of our leaders, one of our captains, but he’s done a tremendous job he’s not really, When you look at him your like hey that’s a quarterback, great high school quarterback, great kid. He’s done a lot has broken every record here so far," Louvier said.

“It’s really an amazing team, the past three years have honestly been great teams we just haven’t been completely together. I feel like this year is probably the best year the 2021 class has been mostly on varsity since our sophomore year,” Holmes said.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.

