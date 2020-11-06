First of NacCares grant money being distributed to Nacogdoches businesses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Greer’s, a home decor and upholstery shop, keeps design consultant Temple Rodriguez busy, but she would prefer being busier.
“With COVID retail, foot traffic, just coming in through the door really slowed down and it still hasn’t picked up to where it was,” shared Rodriguez.
The business, like so many others, is still recovering from a month-long shutdown in March.
Rodriguez plans to use the $10,000 received in CARES Act funding to keep her eight employees in a job.
“We just have the most excellent staff in the back to do the job that we do,” referring to skilled upholsterers who make old furniture look like new again with updated fabrics. “It’s a dying art and we need to keep our people so we need to pay them so they can stay.”
Back in April, Karen Harris at House of Traditions was among the first retailers to offer curbside service. Live online shopping followed.
The $5,000 she was granted will help with those pandemic related expenses and others.
“The five-thousand will help us cover inventory, some media expenses and also carry over on maintaining payroll.”
The City of Nacogdoches is now reviewing applications for the distribution of $200,000 for round 2, according to NEDCO director, Larissa Philpot.
“We’re going back thru, starting back at the top of the list and contacting folks that had a pretty good application, but we’re missing one or two things and contacting them one by one.”
Nac CARES funding must be distributed before the end of the year.
NEDCO is offering businesses help in other ways too. Entrepreneurs are invited to ‘Business Accelerator: Speak With the Experts’. The one on one speed round sessions with local industry experts is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 7 at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.