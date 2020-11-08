Greenberg: ‘Both our inventory and our ability to ship this season have been destroyed’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Greenberg Smoked Turkeys announced some sad news Sunday in the wake of a fire that destroyed both the company’s inventory and its ability to ship to its customers.
All orders that were to be shipped after Nov. 6 will be refunded.
The company made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday.
“As we shared previously, there has been a catastrophic fire at our shipping facility,” the Facebook post stated. “Both our inventory and our ability to ship this season have been destroyed. We are thankful this occurred after hours and no one was injured!”
According to the post, the company is in the process of rebuilding, and its leadership hopes Greenberg Smoked Turkeys will be back stronger than ever in 2021.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys will be refunding all orders that had been set to deliver after November 6. The post said the company is sorry for any inconvenience the situation may have caused.
We are grateful to have the best customers in the world and are proud to have been a part of your holiday tradition for so many years," the Facebook post stated. “Please invite us back to your table next year!”
Part of the Greenberg Smoked Turkeys plant burned down Friday night. Fire authorities still don’t know what caused the fire. However, it appears that an explosion happened in the processing and freezer building.
The Greenberg family has sold smoked turkeys since the 1940s.
The fire is still under investigation.
