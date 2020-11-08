Many veterans honored at Lufkin High School’s annual event

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Saturday, the Lufkin High School Panther Band hosted its annual Veteran’s Day event and played patriotic music.
As East Texas News Weekend’s T’Ebonie Tanner reports, it was held to help the younger generation to know why a day is set aside to honor our veterans.
Joshua Lawrence, a former U.S. Marine, had the honor of posting the flag.
“Sometimes, I think that honoring veterans is a lost art," Joshua Lawrence said. “You know, we only do it once a month. It is kind of like, national whatever day and national whatever month. When it should be every day.”
Joshua Lawrence said he appreciates the support but would like to see more young people involved.
“I mean, it is the way our history was made. It is nice having veterans here, talking about their stories and what they went through," Lawrence said. “Sometimes, it is harder for the younger kids to put that in perspective.”
Joshua’s daughter Kendra Lawrence is a part of the Panther Pride Band. She said a few other bandmates have family members that are veterans as well.
“It makes me feel proud because he was willing to sacrifice his life, and many of his friends died over there to protect us and our freedoms," Kendra Lawrence said. "I am lucky to have him here today, so I can honor him. I want to do my best and have my friends do their best for their family member that they have lost or is going to be in the stands tonight.”
Korean war veteran Robert McDonald was one of the honorary veterans featured at the event. His granddaughter, Stacie Hammack says they come from a long list of family vets.
“It is very touching for our family. It is such an honor to be here and to be involved in such a great thing that this community is doing to honor not only my grandfather but all of our veterans,” Hammack said.
She said it is refreshing to see that young people care to learn more.
“A lot of our young people don’t understand what our veterans have gone through serving our country,” Hammack said. “So, the fact that this high school here in my hometown is making such a huge deal about this, it’s really heartwarming.”
McDonald served four years of service on the USS Valley Forge and the USS Coral Sea. Joshua Lawrence also served four years as a U.S. Marine and finished his last six months in Iraq.
