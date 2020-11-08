Nacogdoches police: Man arrested after he stabbed family member

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed a family member in the chest during a disturbance that occurred at an apartment complex on North Street.
Alexis Rene Noriega, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance between 3 and 28 grams charge.
No bond amounts have been set for Noriega’s charges yet, according to the Nacogdoches County Jail website.
Nacogdoches PD officers were dispatched out to a disturbance in the 3220 block of North Street in Nacogdoches at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the media report. During the disturbance, Noriega allegedly stabbed a family member in the chest.
The family member was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department said officers found that Noriega had a controlled substance on his person during their pre-arrest search. He was arrested without any further incident and taken to the county jail.
