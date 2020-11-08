Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a warm and beautiful weekend, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures only drop into the lower to middle 60s tonight. As the winds begin to further calm, patchy fog will likely start to develop across East Texas overnight and will stick around until the later morning hours tomorrow, so please be careful on those roads! Temperatures will be warm once again tomorrow as afternoon highs top off in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will remain partly cloudy and a stray shower will be possible, but most of East Texas will remain dry. Our overly warm temps end on Tuesday as our next cold front begins to move through East Texas on Tuesday. This front will bring a round of scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the day before skies clear overnight into early Wednesday morning. Temps behind our cold front will drop into the lower 50s for Wednesday morning and afternoon highs look to remain fairly close to average in the lower 70s. Afternoon temperatures will range in the middle to upper 70s throughout the remainder of the week with some scattered showers moving in on Saturday ahead of our second front which looks to move through sometime on Sunday.