Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a cloudy and foggy start to your Sunday morning. By mid-morning, the fog will burn off and the cloud cover will start to break up. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be light from the southeast. Rain chances today are very low, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out, mainly for our eastern counties. Overnight lows will be on the warmer side, only cooling to the mid 60s. Very similar conditions will carry over into tomorrow. A cold front will move through our area on Tuesday and bring with it clouds and spotty showers. Not everyone will see rain with this front. Skies will be clear and sunny for Veteran’s Day. Partly sunny skies and low 70s are expected for the rest of the work week. More rain will move in as another front will work its way through East Texas on Saturday.