Toys for Tots sees increase in toy applications, in need of donations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The holiday season is not far and that means those working with Toys for Tots are starting to receive applications and beginning to collect donations.
The pandemic has made this year more difficult for the program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
Superhero figurines, board games, and more toys are ready to be given to children this holiday season. However, these are about 15 hundred toys that Toys for Tots has leftover from last year and the Angelina County Coordinator said he’s unsure if they’ll fully be able to meet the high demand.
“The first thing we noticed was the extreme numbers of applications that are coming in for help, due to family members losing their jobs during the COVID crisis, and we expected that,” said Brian Crews.
In previous years Crews said they received between 350 to 400 family applications. Now they have just over 600. He said an overwhelming number of applications are not the only struggle they’re facing. The pandemic has caused some of the businesses to close which held donation boxes.
“Those locations, some of them were very lucrative for us because of the foot traffic and the public that went in and out, and they really helped us out a lot,” Crews said “So we’ve four or five of those really heavy traffic areas where we were able to depend on toy donations.”
It’s not all bad though. An East Texas Marina is stepping in to host the first ever, lake-wide, Toys for Tots Bass Tournament. Terry Sympson, the owner of Jackson Hill Marina said he hopes it will help bring in toys and donations.
“We’re excited about that and we hope that we can get something that would have some legs and become an annual tournament,” Sympson said. “Fishermen by nature, they are generous people. They enjoy fishing for Toys for Tots so we think we’re going to have a really good turnout.”
Crews said even if they can collect 20 thousand toys, like they’ve done in past years, they could still come up short because of the number of applications they have.
“Our mission is to simply let these children know that somebody loves them, cares for them, and wants them to be successful,” Crews said. “The whole purpose is to take a child who may not have anything and give them something.”
Crews said in years past they have been able to give each child around seven toys, but this year it will likely be fewer.
To donate or learn more about the bass tournament you can visit http://www.outdoorfreedom.net/kids-programs.html
