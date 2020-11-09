Angelina County judge shares next steps for Unit Road System

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners are getting to work planning what the new Unit Road System will look like and who will take the position as department head.
“It’s going to be a change, it’s going to be good, but it’s going to take awhile to implement,” said the County Judge Don Lymbery.
A Unit Road System is a different way for the county to manage and maintain its roads. Rather than county commissioners each being responsible for their own precinct, the unit road system creates a roads department with one person responsible for all county roads. The first planning session is a week from today, November 16, at the Courthouse Annex.
“We want input from across the board. We’re going to have several people that were instrumental in asking to get this new road system put in place, they’re going to be there to speak,” Lymbery said. “The commissioners are going to be there, we’re all going to be taking notes and listening. We want this to go right. And in order for it to go as well as it can, you got to have a lot of planning in place.”
The planning is going beyond the courthouse walls. Lymbery said he will reach out to TxDOT people to get suggestions for the department head. He said the position is more than just an engineer.
"This position is going to be a credentialed engineering position,' he said. “But it also takes somebody with an engineering background, business experience, and someone who can do a budget.”
One of the first orders of business will be a county-wide road assessment. Lymbery said that could require an outside engineering firm to come in and help, it will take time.
“Then you’re going to have to prioritize needs. And once an engineer is actually in place, then you’re going to be looking at the most travelled roads, the most urgent needs, and everything is going to be categorized countywide,” Lymbery said.
For those wondering what will happen during this in-between period, operations will still be running.
“Need a culvert put in, or need a pothole patched, it’s still going to continue, just like we’ve been doing it,” Lymbery said “We’re still going to take care of the road conditions; we’re going to keep everything up just like it has been all along.”
Lymbery said they hope to have the county department created by the first of the year, they likely won’t have someone hired just yet.
Lymbery said the money from the almost $6 million road loan will roll over into the upcoming years and will be used for material for road improvements.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.