Cowboys being extra cautious during bye week after Steelers COVID-19 case

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys are being extra cautious in their bye week following a Pittsburgh Steeler player testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the Dallas Cowboys website, Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald was identified as the player. McDonald played 20 snaps against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Because of concern the Cowboys have gone into the NFL’s “Intensive Protocol”, meaning the team will hold all virtual meetings, have stricter guidelines for practices and walk-throughs and limited access to the weight room.
“Yes, we are aware of the test,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a virtual press conference. “We’ve been instructed to put some additional protocols,” McCarthy said. “That’s really the mode we’re operating in. We’re going into virtual meetings as we go through the process.”
The team was set to have a practice on Wednesday but that has been canceled.
