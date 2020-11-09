First Alert: A late Tuesday cool front to bring in a few sprinkles, a slight cool down

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will keep mostly cloudy skies in place tonight with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60′s.
A Pacific storm system will drag a weak, Pacific cold front through the state on Tuesday, offering us a 30% chance of spotty rain showers followed by some slightly cooler, drier weather returning for the middle of the week.
We will be rewarded with a very nice Veterans' Day on Wednesday as we get a day filled with sunshine and lower humidity.
Look for temperatures to fall back to more seasonal norms with the frontal passage for the rest of the week as overnight lows drop into the lower 50′s with daytime highs topping out in the upper 70′s under partly-to-mostly clear skies.
Another storm system and frontal boundary will then approach East Texas on Saturday, bringing us a 40% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
