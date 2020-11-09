Playoff showdown between Tatum, Winnsboro takes center stage in the Red Zone Game of the Week

By Caleb Beames | November 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:10 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bi-district playoff showdown between two talented 3A teams will take center stage in the Red Zone Game of the week.

Tatum finished second place in 6-3A DI with an overall record of 7-1 and a district record of 5-1. Winnsboro finished third in 5-3A DI with an overall record of 7-2 and a district record of 5-2.

The game will be played at Longiew High School Friday night Nov.13 at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the game will face off against the winner of Maypearl and Grandview in the Area round of the playoffs.

