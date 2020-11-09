SFA scholars express importance of Kamala Harris to new generation of female leaders

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “I want her to know that definitely the sky is the limit,” is what SFA education professor Dr. Tonya Jeffery wants for her three-year old granddaughter.
She shares a picture of her granddaughter watching television the moment Kamala Harris was selected as Joe Biden’s running mate. So, when the vice-president-elect said on Saturday,
“I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,”
it spoke volumes to Jeffery.
“The little girls and the young women can now aspire and see themselves in here and see, 'Hey, I can do this. I can reach fullest potential,” said Jeffery.
Jeffery instructs future teachers to consider every child’s unique background, so Kamala Harris' name may show up in lesson plans.
Jeffery attributes education for allowing her to escape poverty. She believes Harris will help dispose of racial injustices.
“Moving beyond these historical and systemic structural racial impressions that we’ve experienced.”
History professor Dr. Dana Cooper anticipates Harris will go down in history for breaking down barriers.
“Whether that’s women, people of color, LGBTQ. There’s a lot of different areas where she has worked very, very hard. That’s she’s really made a point to look at areas that other people may have shrugged and walked away.”
The scholar notes a historical irony in Harris' achievement.
“The first time a woman was elected to the executive is 100 years after 19th amendment was passed. I think that is amazing.”
Another bit of trivia, the firsts are noticed by Harris' Secret Service team.
“And again, very, very fitting that Kamala Harris' code name for the Secret Service is pioneer. I don’t think that was an accident.”
Both women also acknowledged the importance of educator and professor First Lady elect, Dr. Jill Biden.
“President elect Biden is covered on both sides,” smiled Jeffery.
