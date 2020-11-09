Veterans Day list of events, freebies and deals

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Many organizations hold special events to honor our country’s veterans, and businesses offer special deals as a way to thank those in uniform, past or present.
Here’s a list of events and deals to share with people you know who may benefit from this information.
Aspen Creek Grill will serve complimentary meals from a special menu to veteran and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day. The Aspen Creek Grill Veterans Day special menu includes:
• Asiago Chicken Pasta • Juicy Double Burger • Crispy Fried Catfish • Mile High Meatloaf Dinner • Aspen Classic Salad (with chicken) • Hawaiian Chicken Veterans and active-duty military wishing to dine-in or curbside/carryout a complimentary meal at Aspen Creek Gill locations may do so from 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at any of our eight restaurant locations. Military members must show proof of service - military ID cards, Veterans Affairs cards or discharge papers. Regular menu prices apply for all other guests. Guests may check out the website for location information and details. www.aspencreekgrill.com/veterans/
Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas will honor the heroes of our community and country on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The heroes, including veterans, active duty and retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves will be honored with a free medium Blizzard® Treat.
All Veterans must be in uniform or show valid proof of service (Military ID, Veterans designation on driver’s license, or DD214 paperwork).
Veterans will be able to choose from the Royal Rocky Road Trip Blizzard® Treat and the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard® Treat, as well as the Texas Dairy Queen® Signature Creations and Candy Classics. Veterans also may also choose from limited time tasty seasonal flavors:
· Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat
· Brownie Dough Blizzard® Treat
· Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard® Treat
· OREO® Mocha Fudge Blizzard® Treat
The Dairy Queen® Blizzard® Treat Veterans Day promotion is available on November 11, 2020 only.
Dunkin' is once again celebrating Veterans Day by showing its appreciation and support for those who truly keep America running. In a sweet salute to the brave members of the armed forces, on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary*. Also, at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, anyone can send an e-gift card, available in special Veterans Day designs, to veterans that inspire them.
McDonald’s owner/operators across North Texas will honor veterans and active military with a free combo meal in honor of Veterans Day this Wednesday. Veterans and active military are invited to stop by their local McDonald’s with a valid ID for a free combo meal that can be redeemed during breakfast, lunch, or dinner on November 11.
EVENTS
Ore City:
Ore City ISD recognizes the unique value in honoring our veterans each year on Veterans' Day. Veterans are annually treated to a luncheon with speeches, students' singing, poetry readings, band concerts, patriotic slide shows and of course, the recognition of each branch of our Nation’s military. As many activities have necessarily been cancelled due to safety protocols of COVID-19, so, unfortunately, was the District’s annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon. However, we could not let this special day for our Veterans go totally unrecognized. We have prepared a delightful video thanking our Veterans for their service. The Veterans Day video may be viewed on the OCISD Facebook page. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.
Tyler ISD:
Wednesday, November 11 at Tyler High School, 7:45 a.m. - The Tyler High School JROTC Unit will conduct a flag ceremony. During the ceremony, the Tyler High School drumline and a student trumpeter will play Taps and a teacher will sing the National Anthem. Additionally, Principal Claude Lane will make a few brief comments to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. The flag ceremony will be in front of the main entrance to the building. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be cancelled.
Clarkston Elementary School - 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m - Veterans are invited to join us for a Coffee and Donut Drive-Through!
Bell Elementary School - 10 a.m. - Bell Elementary School will have a drive-up Veterans Day program in the school parking lot to honor family members of our Bell Bears who have served our country. Third graders will provide music and veterans will receive goodie bags.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - In partnership with MGM National Harbor, The United States Air Force Band welcomes country music stars, Chris Janson and Kellie Pickler, for a free, online concert paying tribute to all American veterans. ESPN’s Malika Andrews will host “A Salute to Service: Honoring America’s Heroes.”
Wednesday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/USAFBand YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUSAFBand
