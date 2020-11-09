Veterans Day list of events, freebies and deals

Ore City ISD recognizes the unique value in honoring our veterans each year on Veterans' Day. Veterans are annually treated to a luncheon with speeches, students' singing, poetry readings, band concerts, patriotic slide shows and of course, the recognition of each branch of our Nation’s military. As many activities have necessarily been cancelled due to safety protocols of COVID-19, so, unfortunately, was the District’s annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon. However, we could not let this special day for our Veterans go totally unrecognized. We have prepared a delightful video thanking our Veterans for their service. The Veterans Day video may be viewed on the OCISD Facebook page. CLICK HERE TO WATCH.