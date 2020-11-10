TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooking for fall makes us think of warm, comforting soups, breads, and pastas. Here’s a new way to enjoy a special pasta just perfect for fall!
Creamy butternut squash pasta by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
16 ounce bag of cubed butternut squash
1/2 cup minced fresh onion
16 ounces raw baby spinach
10 ounces bowtie pasta
8 to 16 ounces fresh sliced mushrooms
3-4 tablespoons butter
1 to 2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cream
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for topping
2 cups broth (chicken or vegetable)
Water, as needed to cover pasta
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Method
In a Dutch oven, melt the butter. Add the onion; sprinkle with the salt, and saute until the onion is translucent. Then add the cubed squash, red pepper flakes, mushrooms, garlic, and stir in. Then add the pasta and broth. Stir; if the pasta is above the broth, add some water to just barely cover it. Stir in over high heat. Bring the broth to a boil, then stir. Simmer for about 12 minutes (according to pasta package directions.)
When pasta is tender, add the cream and a cup of grated Parmesan cheese. Stir in, and allow the cheese to melt. Taste to make sure more salt is not needed.
Serve with a salad and some warm bread.
