First Alert: Drier air and lower humidity on tap for Veterans Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Veterans' Day is shaping up to be very nice as a northerly breeze coming in behind a cold front will bring us drier air and lower humidity on Wednesday.
The airmass behind this cold front is not all that cold. You will, however, notice cooler mornings returning to the Piney Woods as wake-up temperatures the next few mornings will be in the upper 40′s to middle 50′s from now through the end of the week.
Daytime highs will still be topping out in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s, which is nearly ten degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
With high pressure building in and dominating our weather landscape for the remainder of the week, we will be in store for starlit nights and sun-filled days.
Another storm system will advance into the plains on Saturday, bringing us a 40% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as humidity levels return to start the weekend.
Despite the chances for rain with another front late Saturday, rainfall amounts are looking rather meager, which means it will not do much to help us out in the rainfall department.
A stronger cold front will then push through East Texas on Sunday. This second and stronger cold front will clear out the skies and bring in a fresh batch of some chilly air that is more on par for where we should be this time of year. Namely, lows in the 40′s and daytime highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.
