Gov. Abbott congratulates Rep. Dade Phelan on securing votes to become next speaker of Texas House

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - From the Office of Governor Greg Abbott:
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement congratulating Representative Dade Phelan on securing the necessary votes to become the next Speaker of the Texas House:
“Congratulations to my friend, Dade Phelan, for securing the votes—including over 95% of the Republican caucus—to become the next Speaker of the Texas House. A strong conservative, Dade has a proven record of fighting for the lives and livelihoods of all Texans, having played a key role in authoring and passing critical legislation to bolster disaster relief and preparedness following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. I look forward to working with him and all members of the House on commonsense, conservative legislation to create an even brighter future for the people of Texas.”
