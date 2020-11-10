Jasper police release suspect’s name in fatal shooting incident on Peachtree Street

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The Jasper Police Department has released the name of the suspect in a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Peachtree Street on Sunday following an alleged physical confrontation between the two men.
Garrett Foster, a spokesman for the jasper Police Department, said the suspect in the homicide is Billy Wayne Webb, 24, of Jasper. He has been charged with murder. Municipal Judge Robert Jackson set Webb’s bond amount at $200,000.
According to a press release, the Jasper Police Department received several 911 calls on Sunday about a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Peachtree and Cavin streets.
When the JPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a man that had been shot with a small-caliber gun in front of a home in the 200 block of Cavin Street. The man died as a result of his injury shortly after the officers got there, the press release stated.
After investigating further, the Jasper PD officers learned from a potential witness that the shooting occurred around the corner at a residence located at 767 Peachtree Street. Officers with the Jasper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were notified, and they arrived at the scene a short time later.
Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway pronounced the victim, who was identified as Justin Devar Smith, 33, dead at the scene, the press release stated.
At that point, Jasper PD detectives and the department’s crime scene technician started to process the scene and interview witnesses.
As a result of their investigation, the Jasper PD detectives learned that the suspected shooter was a man from Jasper.
“Officers learned from witnesses that some type of physical altercation occurred between the deceased and suspect shortly before the shooting occurred,” the press release stated.
The suspect, who has not been formally charged and arraigned yet, was arrested at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday at the law offices of Morian & Kahla located at 270 East Lamar Street, the press release stated.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” the press release stated.
