Livingston turns around program and roars into the playoffs

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Livingston Lions might just be the turnaround program of the year when it comes to high school football.
The lions are set to play Chapel Hill in the first round of the 4A DI playoffs Saturday night in New Caney.
Livingston hired Finnis Vanover in May 2018 following an 0-9 season. They went 0-10 on the first year with Vanover. In year two, the team was 2-8.
This year , the team started 0-2 and it appeared like it was going to be another tough year but in the film room the team said it was not all despair. The lions went on to win eight straight contest and a district title.
They kickoff against Chapel Hill Saturday night at 6 p.m. in New Caney.
