Longview drops one spot in Red Zone Top 10 after loss to Highland Park

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
1. Carthage (8-0, 5-0) Last Week: 1 – Carthage cruised to a second straight shutout over Shepherd last week. They are into the Area round of the playoffs with Gatesville forfeiting their Bi-District game due to COVID-19.
2. Timpson – (10-0, 5-0) Last Week: 7 – The Bears had a bye week and have been preparing for Frankston in the first round of the playoffs.
3. Gilmer – (9-1,5-0) Last Week 4 – Gilmer handed Pleasant Grove their second loss of the season and head into the playoffs with the one-seed out of their district.
4. Longview (5-2, 2-1) Last Week: 3 – The Lobos took a tough loss to State ranked No.2 Highland Park last week. I would not worry about the Lobos. They will still be a force in the playoffs. Their game against Sherman this week has been ruled a no contest due to COVID-19.
5. Jasper (9-1,4-1) Last Week 5 – Jasper picked up a win over Madisonville to end their regular season. The Bulldogs will face off against China Spring in the Bi-District round of the playoffs
6. Mineola (9-1, 6-1) Last Week: 6 – The Yellowjackets where tested against an upset minded Commerce team but pulled off the win. With a district title in hand they will play a very dangerous and under the radar Atlanta team to open the playoffs on Thursday.
7. Lindale – (8-2, 6-0) Last Week: 7 – The Eagles closed out their first year in the District of Doom with a perfect record. They will take on Vidor Thursday night for the beginning of their playoff run.
8. Mount Vernon – (8-2, 4-2) Last Week: 8 – Mount Vernon ended their two game losing streak last week to Howe. Not they need to find some momentum heading into the playoffs against a tough Gladewater team that is close to being back in the top 10.
9. Hawkins – (9-0, 5-0) Last Week: 10 – The Hawks closed out a perfect regular season. 10-0 for the first time since 1979. Now they play a Garrison team that has gotten better as the season went along to open the playoffs.
10. Joaquin – (8-1, 4-1) Last Week: 9 – Joaquin was off last week and probably did a lot of thinking following the lopsided loss to Timpson. They will open the playoffs Thursday night against Carlisle.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.