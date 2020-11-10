Miranda Lambert leads nominations for this year’s Country Music Awards

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The 54th Annual CMA Awards will be held Wednesday, and East Texas native Miranda Lambert is leading the pack in a big way.
Lambert has received seven nominations this year, including a nomination for Entertainer of the Year.
Other nominations Lambert has received include a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, her album Wildcard received a nomination for Album of the Year, Single of the Year for her song “Bluebird” which also received a nomination for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, and “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.
Another East Texas native, Kacey Musgraves, is also a nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year.
You can watch the CMA Awards on KLTV and KTRE starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also see who all is nominated for awards this year here.
