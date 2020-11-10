Nacogdoches Fire Department adds new engine to their fleet

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Fire Department is adding a new fire truck to their fleet.
Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger tells us the department applied for a community development grant through the state to purchase a fire engine.
The total cost of the truck is just over $498,000.
The new fire truck will mainly be located at fire station number two on the east side of Nacogdoches, where they have smaller streets and more narrow roadways.
“The last time we got an engine was in 2016. This engine is especially built to fit in fire engine number two, which is relatively small it was built in 1953,” said Kiplinger. “It was designed for much smaller trucks that are typically on the market today. So, we built a lower profile truck that will fit in that fire station.”
The new fire engine will replace a fire engine that is about 25 years old.
