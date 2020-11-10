Virtual youth video contest helps replace ag events canceled due to COVID-19

(KTRE) - Many youth who participate in agricultural contests and shows have lost money after these events were cancelled due to COVID-19.
To help make up for the losses, Texas Farm Credit is hosting a virtual competition for youth to showcase their projects.
The idea came about when Dustin McClendon, Relationship Manager for Texas Farm Credit was talking with a coworker about the impacts COVID-19 posed to youth. They want to offer youth a chance to win a portion of the $20 thousand cash prize.
“It’s kind of a replacement for any activities where they would normally generate revenue through their own efforts,” McClendon said. “Whether that be a livestock show or any other competition.”
McClendon said they want the students to understand that despite the tough year, they are still able to excel. Those 8 to 18 years old who live in the countries named on this map are eligible.
“It’s not related just to livestock, it can be anything related to agriculture, whether that’s crop production, community involvement, wildlife, natural resources, 4H projects, FFA projects,” McClendon said.
Video submissions need to be two to three minutes long and answer the question, ‘What is your past, current, or future agricultural project and what life lessons have you learned from your experience?’
“This was just a different way for us to reach out and reach everybody,” McClendon said. “Usually we go to livestock shows and support kids at the auction and make direct donations to their clubs, or whatever is needed. So this is a way for us to continue our efforts there.”
The videos will be judged based on, “Approach to the question, creativity, professionalism, and so forth are some of the judging points there, with weighted points going on there,” McClendon said.
All video submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. December 31st and must be submitted electronically.
Winners will be announced by the end of January. Prize money will be awarded to the top eight winners in each age division. For more information visit, https://www.texasfcs.com/news/showcase
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.