Angelina County Salvation Army kicks off its Angel Tree campaign

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In Lufkin, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is underway, and organizers say the need has doubled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the program has 600 applicants. That is up from 300 last year.
“We’re just excited to help those that might be in need this holiday season. Especially with COVID-19 this year,” Philips said. “We have really gone up in the number of people that are needing assistance this year. We have doubled our number of children and seniors that have said their families need assistance this year.”
Salvation Army Captain Jenifer Phillips says there are angel trees at several locations in Lufkin, including Walmart, the Lufkin mall, and CHI St. Luke’s hospital.
“You can pick them up and you can choose your male or female and their age. Or senior citizen 65 or older and go shopping for them,” said Phillips.
The Angel Tree program is running until December 11.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.