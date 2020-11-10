Wreck claims lives of 3 ArkLaTex teenagers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a single-vehicle wreck around 12:32 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, on Bowie County Road 3302 about six miles north of DeKalb in Bowie County, Texas.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was heading south on County Road 3302 when the driver lost control of the car, causing it to leave the roadway, overturn and land in a creek.
The driver, 17-year-old Katelyn Vaughn, of Simms, Texas, and two passengers, 17-year-old Megan Daniel and 19-year-old Ashlin Cox, both of New Boston, Texas, were pronounced dead at the scene.
All three were taken to a funeral home in New Boston.
On Sunday afternoon, New Boston Independent School District made counselors available to students and faculty and staff members.
And the School District later announced that there will be a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Lion Stadium.
The crash remains under investigation.
