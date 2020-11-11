LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Angelina County
In Deep East Texas there is another rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
With schools returning to in-person learning, Halloween gatherings, and cooler weather, these are all reasons we could be seeing an increase in cases according to Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw.
“We have seen a significant increase just since last Tuesday,” Shaw said. “We’re experiencing about 20 positives a day, I expect that to go up in Angelina County over the next several weeks.”
Shaw said over the last five weeks they were seeing about 11 positives a day, so nearly double. As of today there are 31-hundred cases in the county and this means that hospitalizations are going up too.
“We’re seeing some significant days in hospitalizations,” Shaw said. “Significant ICU bed usage, so we’re keeping an eye on that with our healthcare partners.”
Shaw said hospitals are seeing more young people utilizing their resources, not just the older folks.
“Now you’ve got your 20′s, 30′s, and 40′s utilizing hospital resources, so yes our hospitals are on the rise and we’re continuing to monitor that,” Shaw said.
Health officials also have to balance the amount of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and other patients who require ICU bed usage. Going into the holiday season Shaw says limit visits if you can.
“Continue your face masks, social distancing, handwashing, and if you can do it virtually if you can put off those visits, please do so for your health and the health of others,” Shaw said.
Hospital capacity is not high enough to where we’d have to limit capacity in businesses just yet. Shaw said they are watching those numbers on a weekly basis.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.