First Alert: Dry air will lead to cool mornings, warm afternoons to round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Drier air coming in the wake of a cold front will lead to chilly nights giving way to warm afternoons under sun-filled skies for Thursday and Friday.
It is our overnight lows that will be near normal for this time of year, while our daytime highs will still be running about ten degrees warmer than average for the middle part of November in East Texas.
This means you will likely need long sleeves in the morning before shedding them for short-sleeves in the afternoon.
Another storm system will advance into the plains on Saturday, leading to a warm front advancing through East Texas. This will lead to a quick uptick in our temperatures and humidity levels. This disturbance will also lead to increasing clouds and a meager, 20% chance of spotty showers.
A stronger cold front will then push through East Texas on Sunday. This second and stronger cold front will bring in a 30% chance of rain showers followed by clearing skies and brisk, northerly winds as we get the new week underway.
Unfortunately, rainfall amounts, should we see any, will not amount to much, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch over the weekend.
This Sunday cold frontal passage will bring us a fresh batch of chilly air for next week that is more on par for where we should be this time of year. Namely, morning lows in the 40′s with daytime highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s under clear skies and cool breezes.
