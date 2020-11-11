Hemphill ISD hosts annual Veterans Day Ceremony virtually

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill ISD has put on a Veterans Day Program for decades, with many in attendance, but school administrators say, this year that wasn’t possible because of COVID-19.
“We decided to meet and do a virtual program so that people can still enjoy the program,” Hemphill High School Principal Marc Griffin said. “It was a little different, but the students did really well and we’re very proud of them.”
Despite being virtual, this year’s ceremony included many elements from the past, with music from the fourth-grade music class, high school band, and homages to the men and women who served our country.
“These are difficult times, and while we are not able to gather together to honor our outstanding men and women to honor our great country,” Hemphill ISD Superintendent Reese Briggs said. “It is only right to salute their service in the best format possible.”
Griffin said all students at the district watched the ceremony in their respective classrooms.
“We wanted everyone to watch at the same time participating just as if they were in an assembly for Veterans Day,” he said.
Navy Veteran and Hemphill Middle School Teacher Werner Burwood said the program was great to honor veterans and this year’s format allowed students to ask questions.
“There’s so many guys especially from the Vietnam War that didn’t get treated well when they came back, and they’ve missed a lot of it,” Burwood said. “It’s the only way we have of trying to teach and show the kids of what the country cost and it cost a lot for us to keep it.”
Hemphill Elementary School Music Teacher Kristine Leblanc and head band director Christian Jesmore say the students understood the significance of today.
“I talked to the students before we practice about how important it was,” Leblanc said. “A lot of them know a veteran so they can think of that person in their head and how much they loved them or knew them and knew that’s why they were doing this was for them.”
“It was really good to be able to record it and still being able to continue this tradition and honor the veterans,” Jesmore said.
“The big thing is we want to honor those veterans and let them know as a school district that we are here supporting them and keeping our Veterans Day alive here at our school,” Griffin said.
School officials say about 100 students took part in honoring veterans.
To watch the Hemphill ISD Virtual Veterans Day Program in its entirety, click here
