Lubbock County COVID-19 death rate among highest in the country

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Based on data from Johns Hopkins University, the death rate from COVID-19 in Lubbock county is now ranked among major areas like Los Angeles and Cook county which includes Chicago.
Major cities with millions of people are seeing between eight to 43 deaths a day. However, Lubbock county with 300,000 people is seeing an average of six deaths a day.
Our neighbors in El Paso are seeing eight deaths a day. However, experts predict Lubbock county is only two weeks away from seeing similar case and death rate numbers. That’s why the state has sent several make-shift hospital tents to our area.
Covenant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Craig Rhyne, said the death count is not isolated to older age groups like it was when the pandemic first started.
“What’s disturbing to me is that we are starting to see younger and younger patients, even pediatric age patients, we are even seeing a random few of those succumbing to this disease," Rhyne said. “It’s not just disease of the 80 or 90 year old, its affecting younger people and its a very serious deadly disease."
He also said not to mix our high death rate with nursing home outbreaks.
“We have not seen a significant increase in the nursing homes, what were seeing is the young people," Rhyne said.
To keep patients alive it exhausts medical staff physically and emotionally.
“We have caregivers here who are literally crying everyday because we are losing people, who they can no longer keep alive. It is a tragedy on biblical proportions," Rhyne said.
