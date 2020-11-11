The Museum of North Texas highlights the significance of Buffalo Soldiers in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Museum of North Texas History highlighted the importance of Buffalo Soldiers in Texoma on November 10, just before Veterans Day.
‘In some ways the history was suppressed but that’s in the past and we’re trying to catch up and making sure people understand what was happening out here.’ said Henry B. Crawford Buffalo Solider Historian.
During the Civil War and Indian War about 1,400 African American served in The U.S. Army.
"The Army was out here to guard river crossing important river crossing just north of here the red river they had to guard that military posts that were garrison .' said Henry B. Crawford Buffalo Solider Historian.
Curators at The Museum of North Texas say they plan to make a proposal to the city of Wichita Falls build a memorial for The Buffalo Soldiers sometime next year.
To find out more information on The Museum of North Texas History visit their website.
