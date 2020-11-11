Nacogdoches ISD receives some computers, while the wait continues for others

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The first state provided I-Pads for Nacogdoches ISD’s youngest students have arrived. Older students are still waiting for laptops. The deliveries will eventually happen even though some districts are reducing their online instruction.
Second graders at Brooks Quinn Jones Elementary take to their new I-Pads with ease.
“Each child has one on one devices,” said second-grade teacher Camille Lanier. “And as you can see, they are really loving having a device for themselves.”
Even as districts increase in-person instruction with some districts leaving virtual learning totally, computer distribution will continue.
“And really one-to-one is such a common practice around the state,” said Charles Zemanek, curriculum assistant principal. “I think that when you think about the coronavirus there’s so few positives. One of the positives for at least for our district is okay, now we’ve really brought the 21st century to our students.”
“Right now we are not talking about complete shutdown of virtual instruction,” assured NISD spokesperson, Les Linebarger.
Faculty is assisting students who are struggling with online-only learning, as COVID-19 cases remain at a manageable level.
“And we say that with the caveat, that anything can happen at any time,” warned Linebarger.
A return to online learning is always a possibility due to an outbreak.
The district waits for hundreds of laptops for older students. Deliveries are delayed as districts across the nation also have placed orders.
Linebarger shared the state has told Nacogdoches ISD to expect the laptops in a few weeks to a few months. At this time, our calls to the Texas Education Agency have not been returned.
When the devices arrive, they’ll be put to use no matter what.
“Even after we get through this pandemic, and we all hope it’s sooner rather later. Those devices are going to become apart of the classroom. They’ll be assigned to students just like a textbook would,” explained Linebarger.
And just like textbooks have to be replaced, eventually, so do computer devices. School districts must budget for their replacement in several years. Most likely, without state assistance.
