Nacogdoches Treatment Center Bazaar opens Thursday and Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A leap of faith was taken back in May when the Nacogdoches Treatment Center, a day activity program for individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease, decided its annual bazaar would go forward.
The building is decked with handmade Christmas items that volunteers began preparing months ago. Decorations, food items, a Texas theme quilt and so much more go on sale Thursday evening and all day Friday.
Of course, safeguards will be followed explained director Kathy Strong.
“Only so many at a time can come in. We’re going to come in one door and exit out the other and do our payout outside. We are also going to have everyone wear their mask inside, so you’ll need to bring your mask so you can wear that tomorrow and Friday when you come in.”
Clients will not be present during the event.
The bazaar gets underway tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 7:30 And gets started again on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cotton Patch chicken spaghetti take-outs will be sold on Friday too. The Nacogdoches Treatment Center is at 119 Hughes Street.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.