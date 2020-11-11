Over 120 families adopted this year from SFA’s Thanksgiving Homebound food drive

“In total, we were able to adopt 123 families this year. This is awesome because last year we adopted 150. With this year having the COVID-19 pandemic, the year of 2020 has been crazy. I was very concerned about if the SFA students were able or willing to adopt. But they were more than happy to adopt, and it was really humbling too,” said Lindsey Lightfoot, President of the JCFR organization.