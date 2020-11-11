Over 120 families adopted this year from SFA’s Thanksgiving Homebound food drive

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University’s Jack’s Council on Family Relations organization hosted their annual Thanksgiving Homebound food drive.
Different organizations throughout the Nacogdoches community were assigned a specific family to adopt and provide food for those families in need this holiday season.
Organizers say each bin will not only include non-perishable items but turkey, eggs, butter, and games as well.
Although Wednesday was the last day to drop off the bins, the Solid Foundation director says their organization will provide boxes for 20 families in need.
“In total, we were able to adopt 123 families this year. This is awesome because last year we adopted 150. With this year having the COVID-19 pandemic, the year of 2020 has been crazy. I was very concerned about if the SFA students were able or willing to adopt. But they were more than happy to adopt, and it was really humbling too,” said Lindsey Lightfoot, President of the JCFR organization.
Organizers plan to distribute the food boxes to families the week of Thanksgiving. Lightfoot says they get an abundant number of extra items, so the JCFR organization plans to donate to the home food pantry as well.
