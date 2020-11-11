State deploys more resources to El Paso, Lubbock to fight COVID-19

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have deployed two Auxiliary Medical Units (AMU) to Lubbock to assist with onsite surge capacity for local hospitals, with additional AMU’s available in the region if needed. The State has also surged additional medical personnel to the Panhandle and South Plains to assist area hospitals. There are currently 716 personnel in the region with more being deployed as needed. TDEM continues to provide the Panhandle and South Plains with over 7.4 million masks, 3.9 million gloves, over 1 million gowns and coveralls and over 240,000 face shields. The State also continues to operate three testing sites in Lubbock.