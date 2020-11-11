WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD issues devices for virtual learning at home and at school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches elementary children are beginning to be issued personal Chrome books as part of the state’s effort to make sure each public school age child has a computer device. The goal is one-to-one learning on devices to be used at home and at school.
The wait continues in Nacogdoches ISD for laptops for older students. The delivery date could soon or into February, according to NISD spokesperson Les Linebarger.
Some school districts have decided to eliminate virtual learning. Nacogdoches ISD is not one of them. Linebarger says the state will still issue devices to all districts that requested them, no matter what form of instruction they use now or will eventually use.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke to Linebarger about the state’s overall goal for school districts.
