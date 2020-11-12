DETCOG continues effort to bring widespread broadband to 12-county region

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - For rural Deep East Texas, the pandemic has exposed the importance of expanding broadband. A newly hired broadband specialist for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) is traveling the region in an attempt to narrow the digital divide.
One stop was Tenaha where the frequent trains through downtown can stop motorists in their tracks.
Much like poor cell service can for Mickey Slimp, DETCOG’S broadband initiative project manager.
As he travels miles, Slimp takes note of every dead zone and every tower in sight.
“These are existing towers that we would lease space on,” referring to a map engineers for DETCOG have already mapped out. (https://www.detcog.gov/broadband)
In addition, the man who set up systems in northeast Texas, stresses to community leaders that their financial support is needed.
“There are a lot of towns in East Texas that would have never had electricity without some type of intervention to take care of the initial capital expenditure.”
Tenaha city secretary Amanda Treat gets it, based on personal experience.
At her house, she says, “Internet is not even available, so it’s definitely something this area needs.”
Something rural residents have said for years. During the pandemic, the obstacles for remote learning has caught the attention of a wider audience.
“It is top priority now and that’s a real nice change that we’ve seen over the last six months,” said Slimp.
Slimp says it would take $400-million to $600-million to provide a broadband highway across a 12-county region as a whole.
DETCOG’S first grant proposal is for over $150-million.
“Will we get those? Probably not. Hopefully, we will get a portion of that. I’m hoping if we have a broadband stimulus come out next year that we can pull $300 to $400-million into the region. Some of that from state. Some of that from federal. Some of that from private resources.”
DETCOG is looking at a three to five-year timeline to make everything happen. With community support, particularly from electric and phone co-ops, Slimp predicts the first impacts could be seen within a year and a half.
On Wednesday, the Texas Forest Country Partnership Virtual Economic Development Summit happens. (https://texasforestcountry.com/2020-texas-forest-country-partnership-virtual-economic-development-summit) a DETCOG presentation will provide even more updates on the broadband push.
